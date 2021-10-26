Pokémon TCG Shining Charizard Card Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals mostly with auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a graded, triple-rare copy of Shining Charizard from the Pokémon Trading Card Game's Neo Destiny expansion set up for auction! Roughly three times as rare and therefore three times as scarce as a typical rare in the set, Shining Pokémon cards are highly sought-after and are a lovely sight to see in auction lots for the eye of a discerning collector. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, October 26th, to place a bid on this beautiful graded card from the Pokémon TCG.

According to the auction listing for this card as listed on Heritage Auctions' website:

This card is from the Neo Destiny set which was the fourth and final set in the Neo Series. The card is a shinning card, the background of the image window in non-holographic while Charizard himself is holographic making it an awesome looking card! Shining cards from the Neo Destiny Set received a 3-star rarity symbol as can be seen on this beauty, in previous sets cards just received a 1-star rarity symbol. The artwork is done by Hironobu Yoshida. PSA has certified 206 copies earning NM 7 grade and 1,351 graded higher.

If you wish to place a bid on this awesome copy of Shining Charizard from the Neo Destiny expansion of the Pokémon TCG, please kindly note that you have until Tuesday, October 26th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!