Art For Pokémon TCG Professor Juniper Collection Revealed

A couple of weeks back, I reported on the upcoming Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection that had been announced by the Pokémon TCG. This is a majorly notable product if you look back to Summer 2021, when the Pokémon TCG released one of the year's most hyped cards, the Marnie Full Art, as a guaranteed promo in a new type of product called the Marnie Premium Tournament Collection. This was the first product of the Premium Tournament Collection line. Much like a more compact Elite Trainer Box, this collection includes quite a few packs, but the major focus is the Full Art promo card. Now, we have gotten official artwork for the Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection along with a release date. The Pokémon TCG will debut this product on May 20th, which is shortly before the shelf date of the next set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, which gives us confirmation that the newest packs in the box will be the February 2022 set Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Take a look at the box and promo card below.

It is likely that the artwork seen in the product window is the illustration seen on both the deck box and the card sleeves, as this product will contain, like the Marnie box, 65 card sleeves. This box will retail for $39.99.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the currently known Pokémon TCG release coming out in the next few months.

March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.

Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko VUNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko VUNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V. Previously thought to be the same cards as featured in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, it has since been revealed that these will be SWSH Black Star Promos. Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs

April 22nd: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs.