Tapu Bulu Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Tapu Bulu will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO for one day this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Bulu, who will have a one-day-only stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Bulu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Bulu counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Shadow Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Bulu with efficiency.

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Revavroom: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Bulu can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Bulu will have a CP of 1953 in normal weather conditions and 2442 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

