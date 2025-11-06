Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tales of Transformation, Tapu Bulu
Tapu Bulu Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation
Tapu Bulu will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO for one day this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.
The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Bulu, who will have a one-day-only stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Tapu Bulu Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Bulu counters as such:
- Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash
- Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade
- Shadow Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Bulu with efficiency.
- Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike
- Revavroom: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot
- Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn
- Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb
- Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave
- Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb
- Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Tapu Bulu can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Bulu will have a CP of 1953 in normal weather conditions and 2442 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.