Turtonator Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Dark Flames
Our Turtonator Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will coach you through this new Shiny-capable, Fire/Dragon-type Tier Five Raid Boss.
The new Dark Flames event brings a focus on Fire-types and Dark-types to Pokémon GO. It features Heatran in Tier Five Raids, the debut of Mega Sableye in Mega Raids, and an interesting array of species to Tier Three raids, including the debut of Turtonator with its Shiny already released. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down one of the main feature releases of the event: Turtonator. Let's get into it.
Top Turtonator Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Turtonator counters as such:
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Turtonator with efficiency.
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Turtonator can be defeated by solo trainers. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Turtonator is not yet known. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
