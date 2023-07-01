Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dark Flames, pokemon, Turtonator

Turtonator Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Dark Flames

Our Turtonator Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will coach you through this new Shiny-capable, Fire/Dragon-type Tier Five Raid Boss.

The new Dark Flames event brings a focus on Fire-types and Dark-types to Pokémon GO. It features Heatran in Tier Five Raids, the debut of Mega Sableye in Mega Raids, and an interesting array of species to Tier Three raids, including the debut of Turtonator with its Shiny already released. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down one of the main feature releases of the event: Turtonator. Let's get into it.

Top Turtonator Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Turtonator counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Mega Latias: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Turtonator with efficiency.

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Turtonator can be defeated by solo trainers. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Turtonator is not yet known. Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!