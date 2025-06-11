Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Action Game Maker, Gotcha Gotcha Games

Action Game Maker Arrives On Steam in Mid-June

The atest game in the Maker series has a release date as players can experience Action Game Maker when it arrives on Steam next week

Article Summary Action Game Maker is launching on Steam mid-June, letting anyone create 2D action games with ease.

Developed by Gotcha Gotcha Games and built on Godot Engine for advanced features and smooth workflow.

No programming skills required—visual tools, asset libraries, and sample projects jumpstart your creativity.

Supports custom characters, 2D animation, tile maps, dynamic lighting, and even GDScript for pros.

Indie game developer and publisher Gotcha Gotcha Games has confirmed that Action Game Maker will be released on Steam next week. Those who have enjoyed the RPG Maker series will be all too familiar with this, as you now have an option to make an action title using some of the best tools available that don't require a constant subscription service or years to master. Make whatever kind of action game you want, with characters you design and a stror you get to tell however you wish. The game will be released on June 16, but until then, enjoy the trailer!

Action Game Maker

The latest in the long-running Maker series of game development toolkits, Action Game Maker brings 2D action game development to those of all skill levels! Built using Godot Engine, "Action Game Maker" provides access to professional-level functions without any programming required! A collection of samples and assets are included to provide the foundation needed to make your game a reality! Unchain Your Imagination!

Action Game Maker's use of Godot Engine allows for even higher quality works to be created. Take advantage of the modern Godot Engine 4.3 to create advanced action games – no programming knowledge required! Godot's excellent 2D functionality allows for intuitive UI design, both sprite and 2D bone animation systems, rich particle and shader systems for dynamic lighting and shadows, and more. Build a thrilling action game from the ground up, or utilize Action Game Maker's extensive library of included samples and assets to provide the foundation needed to shape an idea into reality. Whether a side-scrolling quest or a top-down adventure, make any kind of action game imaginable. Experiment with genres to craft a distinct vision – be it a platformer, metroidvania, horror, shooter, or even puzzle game!

UI design based on the existing Godot UI

Support for GDScript is provided for those who want to move beyond visual scripting.

A complete 2D pipeline

Tile Map Editor with auto-tile function

Supports both sprite and 2D bone animation systems

Access to Godot's rich particle and shader systems as well as support for dynamic lighting and shadows, enabling a full suite of graphics features!

