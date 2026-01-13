Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elementa, Silver Palace

Action RPG Silver Palace Launches New Closed Beta

Silver Palace has officially launched a Closed Beta to test the game out, which you can still sign up for to get email updates about if you want

Experience gothic fairy tale storytelling and fast-paced action RPG combat in the city of Silvernia.

Switch between anime-style characters and unleash combos using dynamic melee and shooter gameplay.

Investigate crime scenes, uncover secrets, and explore Silvernia with grappling hooks and horseback riding.

Singapore-based developer and publisher Elementa has launched the first Closed Beta for their action RPG, Silver Palace. This is a limited test period where players will be able to try the game out while the team experiments with how everything will run. While you can't take part, you can still sign up for updates, if that's what you're into, at the website link above. Meanwhile, you can check out the latest gameplay showcase video, highlighting aspects of the title, which we have for you here.

Silver Palace

Silver Palace's narrative is propelled by a gothic fairy tale inspired story, detailed art style, distinctive characters and a dynamic, action-oriented combat system with blistering melee attacks paired with third-person shooter gameplay. Taking place within the industrialized metropolis of Silvernia, Silver Palace sets players off on an adventure with a diverse group of partners as they unravel the mysteries and uncover the truth behind the transformative and mysterious new element, Silverium, which has propelled boundless growth in its namesake city. Players will assume the role of a detective tasked with investigating crimes and solving mysteries. Various factions of corporate powerhouses, underground crime syndicates, royal affiliates, and cultists all vie for control of the mystical power source Silverium, stoking tensions across the city.

Silver Palace features a variety of anime-style characters and a fluid, immersive combat system, dynamic traversal with a swift grappling hook and horseback riding to uncover every back corner of Silvernia's interactive environments, which are complete with day/night cycles and weather effects. In battle, players switch between party members in real time to unleash powerful skills and chain together flashy combos. As they explore the city's sprawling environments, players will investigate crime scenes, hunt for clues in the shadows, battle their enemies and in the process, reveal more of the stories of Silvernia.

