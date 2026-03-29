Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, Avatar Studios, Avatar The Last Airbender, fighting game, Gameplay Group International, nickelodeon, paramount, PM Studios, Skydance

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game Announced For a July Launch

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game will bring the animated worlds of Avatar and Korra together for an epic fighting experience

Article Summary Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game unites characters from Avatar and Korra in a 2D fighting experience

Play as 12 iconic benders at launch and master the elements in competitive and casual game modes

Original story mode, hand-drawn animation, and support fighters add depth and replayability

Features rollback netcode, cross-play, and a unique movement-driven combat Flow System

A new fighting game based on Avatar: The Last Airbender is on the way as Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game was announced this weekend. Gameplay Group International and PM Studios, in collaboration with Paramount, Skydance, and Avatar Studios, will bring both of the popular Nickelodeon animated series together for a new fighting title, featuring many of the iconic characters using the elements to battle it out. Featuring a 2D animation style, you'll fight across the world in Story Mode, or against friends on the couch and others online, mastering all sorts of fighting techniques depending what characters you like to fight with. Enjoy the trailer and details here as the game will be released for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S on July 2, 2026.

Water, Fire, Earth, Air. The Four Nations Are Your Battleground in Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game is a fast-paced 1v1 fighting game rooted in the elemental mastery central to the Avatar universe, allowing players to step into the roles of their favorite iconic characters from the franchise, brought to life through beautifully crafted hand-drawn 2D animation that preserves the style and expressive visuals of the original series. Built for both competitive players and newcomers, the game captures the spirit of classic fighters while introducing innovations in movement, style and combat expression. Featuring an original, canon Story Mode and an emphasis on fluidity, responsiveness and online integrity, the game delivers an experience that is immediately accessible yet deeply rewarding for those who strive for mastery.

Master the Elements: Harness water, earth, fire and air through distinct fighting styles inspired by fan-favorite characters.

Harness water, earth, fire and air through distinct fighting styles inspired by fan-favorite characters. A Roster Built for Battle: 12 playable fighters at launch, with additional characters arriving through a post-launch seasonal roadmap.

12 playable fighters at launch, with additional characters arriving through a post-launch seasonal roadmap. Support-Based Combat System: Select support characters for each fighter that influence playstyles and unlock new strategic, special moves in every match.

Select support characters for each fighter that influence playstyles and unlock new strategic, special moves in every match. Unique Flow System: A movement-driven combat system that emphasizes positioning, momentum, and player expression.

A movement-driven combat system that emphasizes positioning, momentum, and player expression. Built for the Fighting Game Community: Proprietary rollback netcode and full cross-play, delivering smooth, responsive online matches across all supported platforms.

Proprietary rollback netcode and full cross-play, delivering smooth, responsive online matches across all supported platforms. Single Player Story Mode: Experience an original, canon narrative set within the Avatar universe.

Experience an original, canon narrative set within the Avatar universe. Train, Compete, Improve: Includes Arcade Mode, Training Mode, Combo Trials, Ranked and Casual Online and player lobbies.

Includes Arcade Mode, Training Mode, Combo Trials, Ranked and Casual Online and player lobbies. A Living Avatar Experience: Gallery Mode featuring hundreds of never-before-seen images from the series.

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