Activision Announces Ricochet Anti-Cheat System For Call Of Duty

Activision revealed their new anti-cheat system that will be going into Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone which they're calling Ricochet. The system was introduced in a new post from the team in which they go over how exactly it will work out. Theoretically, the system will randomly be on checking players across the board no matter where they are in the world, identifying the different programs that interact with the game. If it picks up something like Discord, it's probably going to ignore you as that's safe. But if it picks up something like an aimbot, you're going to get dinged immediately whether or not you used it in the game. We'll see if the system holds up and does its job, but realistically, we won't know for certain for at least a few months.

The Ricochet Anti-Cheat initiative is a multi-faceted approach to combat cheating, featuring new server-side tools which monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more. Ricochet Anti-Cheat's backend anti-cheat security features will launch alongside Call Of Duty: Vanguard, and later this year with the Pacific update coming to Call Of Duty: Warzone. In addition to server enhancements coming with Ricochet Anti-Cheat is the launch of a new PC kernel-level driver, developed internally for the Call Of Duty franchise, and launching first for Call Of Duty: Warzone. This driver will assist in the identification of cheaters, reinforcing and strengthening the overall server security. The kernel-level driver launches alongside the Pacific update for Warzone later this year. While the kernel driver, which is only a part of Ricochet Anti-Cheat, will release to PC, by extension, console players playing via cross-play against players on PC will also stand to benefit. The kernel-level driver will subsequently release for Call Of Duty: Vanguard at a later date.