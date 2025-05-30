Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Subway Surfers, Sybo Games

Subway Surfers Announces New Content For Pride Month 2025

Subway Surfers will be adding a new location, a new surfer, and a numebr of new items next week as they celebrate Pride Month 2025

Article Summary Subway Surfers celebrates Pride Month 2025 with a special Barcelona beach event and new LGBTQ+ themed content.

Berta, a fan-designed character inspired by queer joy and avant-garde fashion, debuts with a unique Summer Eleganza look.

Players can customize profiles with a free in-game Pride frame, available year-round for ongoing LGBTQ+ support.

SYBO partners with Allies in Arts, donating part of Pride proceeds to empower marginalized creative communities.

SYBO Games announced new content coming to Subway Surfers for Pride Month, as some special additions will be made to the game for the month of June. As you can see from the image here, the team will be launching a limited-edition in-game event set on the beaches of Barcelona. Along with the new location, they will have a fan-designed LGBTQ+ character added to the roster, and a new way for players to show their pride throughout the rest of the year. We have more details below as the Pride 2025 update launches on June 2, 2025.

Subway Surfers – Pride Month 2025

Headlining the update is Berta, a colorful new unlockable character created by fan artist Aisberg, winner of SYBO's latest Craft-A-Character competition, which provides the game's social media community of 30+ million followers with the chance to have their design selected to be created into an all-new playable character in the game. Inspired by avant-garde fashion and music, Berta champions individuality and queer joy, complete with a "Summer Eleganza" outfit.

New this year is an in-game Pride frame, that allows players to customize their profiles and show their support beyond June. The frame will be free to claim via social media and remain available year-round, reflecting SYBO's belief that Pride isn't just a month-long celebration, but something to champion every day through the game and its global community.

As part of the update, SYBO is also teaming up with Allies in Arts, an organization dedicated to empowering marginalized communities by creating opportunities in the arts. A portion of the proceeds from the game's Pride season will go toward their work. Pride Month has long been a cornerstone for SYBO, with previous partnerships with organizations like the It Gets Better Project, Copenhagen Pride, and Skate Like a Girl. This year's update continues the tradition with even more ways for players to live loud and play proud.

