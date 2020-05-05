Activision Launches Call Of Duty: Mobile Season Six

Activision and Tencent have launched Season Six of Call Of Duty: Mobile with a return to the fan-favorite map Rust, with a twist. The season comes with a special theme called Once Upon a Time in Rust, which is an all-new unique Wild West-themed update that will keep you busy. Especially with some of the new additions to the map and game. Some of the new additions that come with this season's Battle Pass include Cowboy Ghost and Seraph Desperada characters, new weapons like the Outlaw sniper rifle and Wild West MSMC, and a new operator skill as you get Annihilator from Black Ops 4. Two new Multiplayer maps are added with Rust and Saloon, which come with two new events in Gold Rush and Rust The Dust. Not to mention more updates and fixes., and the launch of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament starting today. We have more on the 1v1 Duel mode below, and you can read about the entire update here.

Call Of Duty: Mobile – Capture the Gold & 1v1 Duel Amass riches and prove that you're the best shot in town. Once Upon a Time in Rust launches with Capture the Gold, a twist on the classic Capture the Flag Multiplayer mode, and the brand new 1v1 Duel. In Capture the Gold, players must capture the enemy team's pot of gold and carry it back to their spawn. Similar to Capture the Flag, protect the gold carrier and deliver the pot of gold to score points for your team. Decide your role and choose between protecting your team's gold, working to capture and deliver the pot of gold to your team's spawn, or slaying enemies to clear the objective path for teammates. Be on your guard, particularly around pots of gold. For the first time, players will face off 1v1 in a new map, Saloon, a new map designed specifically for this mode. You'll be able to select your loadout, so consider packing a diverse punch to handle any situation you may come across. The first to seven kills wins the round, and the player who wins the best of three rounds takes the match. Keep an eye out this Season for some unique challenges and rewards you can earn during future events in 1v1 and Capture the Gold.