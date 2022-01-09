Activision Responds To The Current Strike At Raven Software

Ever since multiple employees were laid off from Raven Software, the company has been on strike against parent company Activision as a response. The company has been dealing with a lot of issues pertaining to their workforce over the past calendar year, as they've been raked over the coals for their treatment towards the staff and various lawsuits and investigations for having a poor work environment filled with sexual misconduct. Aside from having the main staff recently walked out after finding out their CEO was involved, the company has been dealing with a multi-week strike at Raven Software after the company laid off several members of their team. This past week, the company responded to the strike with a statement to GameIndustru.biz, which we have a snippet from.

"Activision is deeply committed to the wellbeing of all of our teams, including our QA workforce," the statement read. "Raven leadership has engaged in dialogue with its staff to hear concerns and explain the company's overall investment in development resources. As previously announced, we are growing our overall investment in development and operations resources and converting nearly 500 temporary workers to full-time employees across our studios, the largest conversion in Activision's history. "For the 12 temporary workers at Raven whose agreements were not extended, we provided an extended notice period, included payment for the two-week holiday break, and will be working directly with those that need relocation assistance. Raven is full of people dedicated to improving the culture at Activision, and we look forward to partnering with employees to do that work together."

However, according to the All Maverick, not only was this statement a surprise to those involved, but apparently, Activision has yet to reach out to them (as of when this article is being written). Kate Anderson, a QA Tester for Raven, was quick to point out that no one has heard from an Activision official since the strike began.

(By the way, the company has not reached out to anyone from RavenQA, and especially not to those striking). — Kate Anderson💙#WeAreRaven💙 (@RebelComicNerd) January 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

We'll keep an eye on the strike to see how things develop, but it definitely looks like Activision is doing more PR damage control, much like they originally did when the allegations against the company broke out last year.