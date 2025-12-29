Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Adaptory, indie.io, Stormcloak Games

Adaptory Announces Early Access Launch For January

The survival base-building colony sim Adaptory will be coming to Steam in Early Access, as it arrives in late-January 2026

Article Summary Adaptory launches in Early Access on Steam in January 2026 as a survival colony sim by Stormcloak Games.

Guide a crew of four explorers stranded on a mysterious planetoid and build a thriving base to survive.

Experience rich, physics-driven gameplay with deep simulation of materials, chemistry, and automation.

Face procedurally generated challenges like meteor showers and build relationships among unique crew members.

Indie game developer Stormcloak Games and publisher indie.io have confirmed that Adaptory will be released in Early Access next month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a survival-based colony sim, where you and a bunch of space-faring colonists have come across a new planet that you must adapt for humans to live in. Build a base, gather resources, find out what is so special about the planet, and attempt to make it your new home. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on January 26, 2026.

Adaptory

After crash-landing on a deserted planetoid deep in uncharted space, your job is to keep your crew of four distinct explorers alive long enough to figure a way back home. Adaptory combines deep physics-based simulation with base building and discovery. As your team digs below the surface, relationships develop, challenges appear, and rebuilding the ship might eventually take a backseat to unraveling the mysteries of this seemingly dead rock. Each crew member is a distinct individual, generated procedurally at the start of each game. Your goal is to keep them alive: breathing, fed, warm, healthy, and happy.

Each explorer has their own set of skills, traits, and opinions they will not hesitate to share with other crew members. Their conversations and diaries are an integral part of the story and the gameplay, helping you figure out how to best utilize their skills in a challenging environment. The crashed ship provides shelter and will keep your crew alive for a time. But to survive, you'll have to build a proper base and form a resilient community capable of facing any dangers. Your crew needs somewhere to sleep, eat, wash, heal, and hang out to keep morale up. Manage temperature, connections, plumbing – and that's just the beginning. Complexity grows over time. Eventually, you'll have to automate the base, because while it grows, and so does your list of tasks, your crew size does not.

Adaptory runs on sophisticated physics and chemistry systems, simulating gravity, temperature, density, viscosity, and even phase transitions with nearly fifty different materials to learn about and experiment with. Leverage them for your benefit. Need power? Set up a solar panel array to capture sunlight. Or power generators by boiling water with molten rock to generate steam or funnel natural gases to a turbine. But remember: each game is a completely new, procedurally generated experience with unique challenges. Every game comes with unexpected twists and turns. Random meteor showers, solar flares, earthquakes can damage your base – but also provide unexpected opportunities in the form of rare materials or uncovering new veins and artifacts, if your explorers survive them. Even if your base weathers it without a problem, it might push one of your crew members to the breaking point or sever a relationship. How will you adapt and survive? Will you?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!