Addison Rae Arrives In Both Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Titles

Square Enix has added a new update this week to both Final Fantasy Brave Exvius titles, as Addison Rae has joined each game.

Square Enix has a new collaboration for both of the Final Fantasy Brave Exvius titles live right now as Addison Rae has joined the game. Yes, you read that correctly. They have added the social media personality as a special character into both games, with a few different events surrounding her inclusion as they will have her as the focal point through July 25th. We got the details from the devs below along with a couple of videos showing off what they have in store.

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Following last year's release of her limited-time Vision Card, "An Unforgettable Smile," and January's Vision Card, "Glamourous Camaraderie," Addison Rae returns with a treasure trove of new content and experiences for players:

Addison Rae Unit is obtainable for FREE – During the collaboration event, players can add the new Addison Rae unit to their party. A Light element master of the Performer Job, Addison Rae is a powerful new ally obtainable by all players for free as part of the event's login bonuses. Test out Addison Rae's powers with the brand-new Addison Rae Starter Quest!

– During the collaboration event, players can add the new Addison Rae unit to their party. A Light element master of the Performer Job, Addison Rae is a powerful new ally obtainable by all players for free as part of the event's login bonuses. Test out Addison Rae's powers with the brand-new Addison Rae Starter Quest! A collaborative story quest – A story quest featuring Addison Rae has also started. The story is about Addison Rae meeting people in the world of WOTV and going on adventures together. Story quests will continue to be added.

– A story quest featuring Addison Rae has also started. The story is about Addison Rae meeting people in the world of WOTV and going on adventures together. Story quests will continue to be added. Addison Rae Collaboration Login Bonus – Claim limited-time login bonuses, including the UR Addison Rae unit, by logging in between now and July 25.

– Claim limited-time login bonuses, including the UR Addison Rae unit, by logging in between now and July 25. Social Media Giveaway and Dev Team Livestream – On June 23, the development team will host a livestream featuring Addison Rae on the official WOTV FFBE YouTube channel. Check out the official WOTV FFBE Instagram account for a limited-time video and photo celebrating the collaboration, and follow the official WOTV FFBE social media accounts to enter into a giveaway for a chance to win an exclusive T-shirt with Addison Rae's signature. Addison Rae will be featured in WOTV FFBE from today through July 25.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius joins the fun with the debut of a limited-time Addison Rae collaboration. From June 15 through October 31, players can experience: Brand-New Addison Rae Unit – Summon the limited-time Radiant Smile Addison Rae (Neo Vision) unit, for free, with the Passionate Performer Login Bonus.

– Summon the limited-time Radiant Smile Addison Rae (Neo Vision) unit, for free, with the Passionate Performer Login Bonus. New Limited-Edition Addison Rae Vision Card – Awaken Radiant Smile Addison Rae (Neo Vision) to EX+3 to obtain the Vision Card "An Unforgettable Smile"! Players will receive the necessary fragments for awakening simply by logging in during the collaboration.

