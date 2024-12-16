Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: adventure time, MultiVersus

Adventure Time's Marceline Arrives In MultiVersus Tomorrow

After having already been announced several weeks ago, Adventure Time’s Marceline will finally be added to the MultiVersus roster

Article Summary Adventure Time's Marceline joins MultiVersus as a new Bruiser-class fighter in Season 4: Midnight Misfits.

Explore Marceline's combo-heavy moveset, transforming abilities, and rock-infused attack style.

Check out Sun Hat and Distant Lands Marceline variants in the upcoming update.

MultiVersus offers cross-platform co-op and competitive modes with iconic character matchups.

WB Games is about to add a new character to the MultiVersus roster for Season Four: Midnight Misfits, as Marceline from Adventure Time joins the game. The character will bring her bass guitar axe to the battle as a Bruiser class, with all the goth and rock you can handle as part of this season's theme. You can check out more of her in the trailer above and read about her abilities below, as she arrives in the game tomorrow, December 17.

Marceline

Armed with her trusty bass guitar axe, Marceline is a Bruiser-class fighter who will shred through any challenge that comes her way. In the new trailer, Marceline's combo-heavy moveset is on full display, including her unique talent to leverage the power of rhythm to amplify attacks and her ability to morph into a vampire bat to bash, grab, and elbow opponents. The video also provides a first look at the Sun Hat Marceline and Distant Lands Marceline character variants.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

