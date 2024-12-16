Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: ,

Adventure Time's Marceline Arrives In MultiVersus Tomorrow

After having already been announced several weeks ago, Adventure Time’s Marceline will finally be added to the MultiVersus roster

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Adventure Time's Marceline joins MultiVersus as a new Bruiser-class fighter in Season 4: Midnight Misfits.
  • Explore Marceline's combo-heavy moveset, transforming abilities, and rock-infused attack style.
  • Check out Sun Hat and Distant Lands Marceline variants in the upcoming update.
  • MultiVersus offers cross-platform co-op and competitive modes with iconic character matchups.

WB Games is about to add a new character to the MultiVersus roster for Season Four: Midnight Misfits, as Marceline from Adventure Time joins the game. The character will bring her bass guitar axe to the battle as a Bruiser class, with all the goth and rock you can handle as part of this season's theme. You can check out more of her in the trailer above and read about her abilities below, as she arrives in the game tomorrow, December 17.

Multiversus Reveals Teen Titans' Raven For Season Four
Credit: WB Games

Marceline

Armed with her trusty bass guitar axe, Marceline is a Bruiser-class fighter who will shred through any challenge that comes her way. In the new trailer, Marceline's combo-heavy moveset is on full display, including her unique talent to leverage the power of rhythm to amplify attacks and her ability to morph into a vampire bat to bash, grab, and elbow opponents. The video also provides a first look at the Sun Hat Marceline and Distant Lands Marceline character variants.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

Play on various Maps from our characters' legendary worlds, including Batman's Batcave, Jake and Finn's Treefort, Rick and Morty's Cromulons, and more. Play our innovative 2v2 co-op-focused experience or the intense 1v1 and 4-Player Free For All. New fun modes such as Arcade mode, Ranked mode, and Silly Queue will be continually added to MultiVersus as part of the game's seasonal updates. MultiVersus supports online and local play. Defend the Multiverse with your friends anywhere, anytime, on all available platforms. This includes full cross-platform play and progression.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Gavin SheehanAbout Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, and Hive, for random pictures and musings.
twitterfacebookinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.