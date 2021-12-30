Aeterna Noctis Releases Its First Major Update With New Mode

Sony Interactive Entertainment España and Aeternum Game Studios have announced Aeterna Noctis has its first free update added this week. The game has been doing well since it was released a short time ago, and the developers decided to open up feedback from the fans about issues and things they wanted. After taking in all the notes from the community, the devs decided to add a new game mode. On top of that, this update is bringing in new mechanics for players who were demanded more accessibility options. The team also took this opportunity to add in a number of bug fixes as well as quality of life improvements. Here's some notes from the team about the update.

Aeterna Noctis now has two game modes. Aeterna is a more accessible experience focused on exploration and action while Noctis is the original, challenging experience. The studio has redesigned the levels for the Aeterna mode to make the difficulty curve less steep. Also, the final bosses will have slightly less HP so players will be able to beat them more easily. Players will be able to switch between both modes without having to start a new game. The studio has also implemented other new features, such as adding more thrones to the map, as requested by the community and there are a number of bugs that have been solved.

Along with this news, Sony revealed they will be releasing a Collector's Edition of the game sometime this Spring. Included in that set will be a premium collector's box that has been designed specifically for PS5 players, a PS5 steelbook version of the game, a premium collector's artbook that will come with 224 pages of content, the three-disc original soundtrack, and a couple of postcards. You can check out the look of it below.