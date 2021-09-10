Pokémon TCG Product Review: Eevee Evolution Tin: Flareon

A new trio of products has come out as a tie-in to Pokémon TCG's latest expansion, the Rayquaza and Eeveelution-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. These three new offerings include Eevee Evolution Tin: Vaporeon, Eevee Evolution Tin: Jolteon, and Eevee Evolution Tin: Flareon. These tins have four Pokémon TCG booster packs as well as a promo card featuring one of Eevee's evolutions. These cards are noteworthy because they were cut from Evolving Skies and moved to these to become Black Star Promos. We've previously cracked a Vaporeon Tin and a Jolteon Tin together, so let's round out the trip and end things with Eevee's Fire-type evolution, Flareon.

The Promo Card

The Black Star Promo is the Flareon V from the Japanese Eevee Heroes set that was cut from Evolving Skies. The style of the artwork is similar not only to the Vaporeon and Jolteon from the tins, but also the other Eeveelution Vs from Evolving Skies. These would certainly look great on a binder page together. Now, not to pick nits, but it is a bit weird to me that Flareon is in this beautiful open field of lush green grass… and it's just spraying out a cyclone of flames. Hopefully, there's a Vaporeon nearby to quell the blaze before it gets too out of hand.

The Pokémon TCG Booster Packs

The packs included are:

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies

Sword & Shield – Chilling Reing

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles

Sword & Shield base

This is the exact same spread as the Vaporeon Tin and the Jolteon Tin. It seems like the Pokémon TCG has been consistent with this selection of packs. I can confirm that not only my tins but also the tins in every opening I've seen on YouTube and TikTok also include this exact spread of packs. As I said in my other reviews, this is a perfectly fine selection.

Overall

Forest fire dangers aside, this is a great product that every Pokémon TCG collector should pick up.