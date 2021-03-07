Rainbow Rare Tag Team Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Rainbow Rare cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are also classified as Secret Rare cards. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Solgaleo & Lunala Tag Team GX, is numbered 254/236. The next card, Arceus & Dialga & Palkia Tag Team GX, is 258/236, and so on.

Rainbow Rare Solgaleo & Lulana Tag Team GX: This card, while beautiful, is unusual in that the Full Art version is slightly more valuable as of this writing than the Rainbow Rare. While the Rainbow Rare is considered rarer due to being a Secret Rare, the coloring of the Full Art is so striking that is ends up edging out this version.

Rainbow Rare Arceus & Dialga & Palkia Tag Team GX: While not as valuable as the Alternate Art version of this card that depicts the Legendary Trio as crumbling statues, this is the third most valuable Rainbow Rare of Cosmic Eclipse after Charizard & Braixen and Blastoise & Piplup, making it the ninth most coveted card in the set.

Rainbow Rare Reshiram & Zekrom Tag Team GX: Personally, this is among my favorite Rainbow Rares in Cosmic Eclipse because of the way the rainbow colorway intensifies to recreate the black of Zekrom.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Rainbow Rare cards continues.