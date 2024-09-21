Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: AFK Journey, Farlight Games

AFK Journey Releases Massive Waves of Intrigue Seasonal Update

AFK Journey has a brand new season out right now, as Waves of Intrigue brings in a number of changes, new additions, and updates

Article Summary Explore Rustport and navigate gang conflicts in Waves of Intrigue, AFK Journey's latest seasonal update.

Experience new mechanics: sailing, fishing, and stealth challenges in Stormy Strait's pirate adventures.

Reach Resonance Level 240 to join the season, with balanced auto-leveling for an even playing field.

Dive into new game modes, seasonal artifacts, and faction talent trees for enhanced gameplay customization.

Farlight Games has released a new massive update for AFK Journey, as players can experience a new season with Waves of Intrigue. This is a major update for the game as they have added new game modes, new characters, new mechanics that change up the gameplay, and a brand new map set on the high seas for pirate adventures and more. We got the full rundown from the devs of what's here as the content is now live.

AFK Journey – Waves of Intrigue

Shortly after starting Waves of Intrigue, players will find themselves in Rustport, a seedy den for rival gangs that offers new adventures to uncover. The battle between the gangs, the Carmine Whispers and the Water Wights, unfolds across the season, and will ask players to distinguish friend from foe. Stormy Strait, the first new map available in Waves of Intrigue, also introduces players to two new mechanics launching this season – sailing and fishing. Players can explore the map via ship and seek out treasure hidden beneath the waves, and challenge themselves to a fun fishing mini-game at fishing locations spread across the world. Additionally, stealth mechanics are new to AFK Journey this season, tasking players with navigating enemy camps without being caught.

Players who have reached a Resonance Level of 240 or above can enjoy the new update starting today. Additionally, players who are above a 240 Resonance Level will be auto-leveled to 240 for the season, providing a fresh start and even playing field for all players. When the season ends, all seasonal progress – including season Resonance Level, season equipment, season artifacts, and season magic charms – will be converted into Epic Invite Letters and Temporal Essence. Players will not experience any change to their non-seasonal progression, so progress made in the Starter Story (including hero collection, hero tiers, equipment upgrades, Resonance Level, class equipment, and artifacts) will be unaffected.

In addition to new game modes like Heroic Gauntlet that adds a new roguelike wrinkle to gameplay, and Peaks of Time which allows players to experience the previous Song of Strife season content, there are a number of new gamplay mechanics launching as well. Players can unlock and level up powerful new seasonal artifacts to gain an edge in battle over their foes, and Waves of Intrigue also offers new faction talent trees, enabling players to further customize their party and prioritizing certain factions depending on their preferences.

