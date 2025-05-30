Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Neowiz | Tagged: Cats & Soup

Cats & Soup Releases New Underwater Palace Update

Cats & Soup has released its latest update, as we hit the Summer with the new Underwater Palace update, full of new content to play

Article Summary Cats & Soup launches the new Underwater Palace update with aquatic-themed decorations and costumes.

Unlock the limited Ocean Bloom Abyssinian cat and exclusive summer event destinations until June 29.

New items include miniroom furniture, beach decor, costumes, and two fresh background music tracks.

Join special login events, try new cooking facilities, and collect seasonal accessories and rewards.

Neowiz dropped a new update for the mobile game Cats & Soup today, as they head into the summer with the new Underwater Palace update. The short version is that you're getting a bunch of new content with an aquatic theme that should carry over for a couple of months as they give you something cool to do while planning out their later Summer plans. We have more details about all this from the devs below, as the update is live on iOS and Android.

Cats & Soup – Underwater Palace

Players can discover new themed decoration items, such as the Sea Dress and Baby Mermaid Costume, to help create an underwater paradise of their own. The update also includes the limited Ocean Bloom Abyssinian cat, featuring unique sea-inspired colors for a shell-tastic way to expand your collection. The tide of fun continues with a limited-time Baby Kitty Travel Destination event running through Sunday, June 29. By joining the in-game event gacha, players can gather Travel Destination Photo Pieces. They can also collect event currency to unlock six exclusive destinations available only during the event, including the Woodland Library of Mystery and the Venetian Gondola.

Additional features include limited-edition decorations such as an underwater theme, coral and pink beach items. There will also be new costumes, miniroom furniture and two new background music tracks. All these items can be acquired using event currency earned through gameplay. The purr-ty doesn't stop there! On Sunday, June 1, the Little Trunk Shop begins a new season with roughly 300 new resources. Starting Thursday, June 5, players can join a special login event and receive various rewards, including Jellyfish and Sunglasses accessories. Complementing the summer update is an automated NPC for the basketball minigame and new facilities, such as the Slicing Peaches cooking facility and Blowing Bubbles resting places. Limited-time Underwater Palace-themed items, including costumes, friends, and special guests, will be available for purchase during the event.

