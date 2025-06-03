Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ballerina, Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6, john wick

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Receives a Visit From The Ballerina

The world of John Wick pays a visit to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as the Ballerina has been added to the game as a new Tracer Pack

Article Summary The Ballerina from the John Wick universe arrives in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as a new Operator skin bundle.

Players can choose Eve Macarro in a black assassin suit or striking red evening gown, both inspired by Ballerina.

The Tracer Pack: Ballerina Bundle features weapon blueprints, coin tracers, themed emotes, and finisher moves.

All cosmetics are available as part of the Season 04 bundle, bringing style and action to Black Ops 6.

Activision has released a brand new Tracer pack this week for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, as we're getting the titular character from the new John Wick film, Ballerina. Also known as Eve Macarro, you're getting the trained assassin in two different forms, one of her in a blacked-out suit that you would expect a lot of the assassins from this world to be decked out in, while the other is a red evening gown, along with several other cosmetic additions that give you zero advantage in the game. But hey, if you like running around looking like Ana de Armas killing enemies, this is the pack for you. You can see more in the trailer above as it's out now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Tracer Pack: Ballerina Bundle

Gracefully execute the targets of your vengeance with the Tracer Pack: Ballerina Bundle Seeking revenge for her slain father, Eve Macarro embarks on a relentless mission against the High Table's most feared opponents in Ballerina, the highly anticipated new action film from the World of John Wick. Deploy as the elite assassin in one of two looks in the Ballerina Bundle arriving in Season 04.

Choose one of two Operator Skins for Eve, a red sequin dress as "Eve Macarro" or a sleek black professional fit as the "Ruska Rogue." Bring light to the darkness with three Legendary Weapon Blueprints featuring High Table Coin Tracers and High Table Coin Death FX: the "Relevé" AK-74 Assault Rifle, "Plié" Saug SMG, and the "Arabesque" 9MM PM Pistol. For a snazzier elimination, take them out with the "Dance With Death" Finishing Move. Balance lethality and elegance with additional Ballerina themed content, including the "Pirouette" Emote, "Keepsake" Weapon Charm, animated "Caged Grace" Emblem, animated "Pas de Duex" Calling Card, and the "Take a Bow" Loading Screen.

