Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Afterdream, Feardemic

Afterdream Will Be Released On Consoles Sometime This Fall

The latest horror game from Feardemic is coming to all three major consoles as Afterdream is being planned for release this Fall.

Indie horror game publisher Feardemic, along with developer Jesse Makkonen and Gamera Games, announced Afterdream is headed to all three major consoles. The game is a bit of a throwback to side-scrolling adventure-puzzle games, but this one focuses on being a psychological horror where you will find yourself in a lucid dream. You'll use a special camera to navigate through a mansion filled with ghosts that you'll chat with to discover what needs to be done in the dream world. The art style is actually pretty cool, and if the story holds up, this could be a surprise breakout hit. We don't have a release date yet, but we do have more info from the team and the latest trailer below.

"Get lost in a lucid dream, bending the lines between reality and fiction. Navigate through a ghostly mansion using a strange came and find out its mystery and your role in it. Witness vivid, yet dreamlike locations in beautiful, stylized 2D pixel art graphics. Jump into a 2D psychological horror adventure game that will take you on a trip through a lucid dream, bending the lines between reality and fiction. Use a special camera to analyze your surroundings and navigate your way through a mysterious residence populated by ghosts. Find the purpose of your nocturnal visit in a vivid and dreamlike setting in Afterdream."

One doom-scrolling, hold the doom – Marvel at the side-scrolling 2D graphics with unique art-style;

Marvel at the side-scrolling 2D graphics with unique art-style; Oh, snap – Interact with hidden objects through the lens of a strange camera;

– Interact with hidden objects through the lens of a strange camera; Must've been the wind – Get lost in the atmospheric music and sound design;

Get lost in the atmospheric music and sound design; Asleep at the wheel – Delve into a lucid dream, bending reality and fiction and explore a ghastly mansion;

Delve into a lucid dream, bending reality and fiction and explore a ghastly mansion; To The Point – Enjoy a minimalist yet efficient interface that helps keep your focus intact;

Enjoy a minimalist yet efficient interface that helps keep your focus intact; Valmistettu Suomessa – Explore an experience hand-made in Finland with no asset flips or cheap tricks :)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!