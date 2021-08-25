Age Of Empires IV Dropped A New Trailer At Gamescom 2021

Xbox Game Studios and Relic Entertainment released a new trailer for Age Of Empires IV giving Gamescom 2021 viewers a better look. The game has changed up a bit as the developers are giving players a series of in-game documentaries called "Hands on History," which will allow you to celebrate history and cultures in an educational way that can be fun. As part of that, er get a look at the rise of Moscow and The Rus in the latest trailer for you down below. Enjoy the trailer below as the game is currently slated to be released on October 28th, 2021.

Fans got an exclusive first look at one of the videos today, highlighting everyone's favorite medieval weapon – the trebuchet! Shot on location at Warwick Castle in England with Mechanical Engineer Dr. Shini Somara, players saw a full-scale trebuchet in action with insight into how this weapon of war worked. As part of gamescom Opening Night Live, the Age of Empires IV team gave a first look at the remaining launch civilizations and campaigns; The Rus, The Holy Roman Empire, The Rise of Moscow and The Mongol Empire.

At launch, players will get to build and expand Moscow over time. The Rus' skills in hunting, trade and construction combined with a battle-ready cavalry will see them become more powerful as they expand to new frontiers through the Ages. The Opening Night Live trailer showcased two unique units, the Streltsy and Warrior Monks (wololo!). The Streltsy's combination of axe and gunpowder partnered with the conversion capabilities of Warrior Monks will make a Rus army a force to be reckoned with.

The Holy Roman Empire's civilization is shaped by a powerful infantry army and early access to religious units. Seen in today's trailer, their Prelate unit supports and heals, inspiring nearby armies to grant benefits. The two-handed sword of the Landsknecht will be an asset to any battle.