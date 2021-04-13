Age Of Sigmar Heralds The Return Of Seraphon Starmaster Lord Kroak

Warhammer: Age of Sigmar has had a recent whirlwind of new models revealed these past few weeks through the Broken Realms saga. From Teclis to Be'lakor, the reveals by UK-based game design company Games Workshop have run the gamut of allegiances in the game. These new models have competition now, though, and its reveal has us absolutely hopping with enthusiasm.

Lord Kroak is a slann Starmaster, and a legendary figure in both the Seraphon canon and among the older Lizardmen players from Warhammer Fantasy Battles from as early as 2005, maybe earlier. He is a strong caster, and quite possibly one of the strongest in the game. This aptitude is represented by the sheer size of his palanquin which appears to be levitating above the ground through some creative renders by way of the sculpt.

Games Workshop, via their Warhammer Community news hub, had this to say about Lord Kroak:

The events of the Broken Realms are so cataclysmic that they threaten the Great Plan of the slann, and Lord Kroak is roused from his contemplation to intervene directly. Even after all this time, Kroak only seems to have grown in power. This is represented in your games with a new warscroll – but you'll have to wait a little longer before we can tell you more than that.

We are both remarkably excited and utterly terrified to see Games Workshop's newest render of Lord Kroak on the battlefield, destroying all of our neatly and intricately painted miniatures and taking that in stride. Are you excited or terrified, as well? Do you play Seraphon in Age of Sigmar? Let us know in the comments below!