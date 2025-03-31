Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Gossifleur, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Spring into Spring Introduces Gossifleur To Pokémon GO

Gossifleur arrives in Pokémon GO for the Spring into Spring event, which will see boosted Shiny rates for Remoraid and Fletchling.

Shiny Remoraid and Fletchling get boosted spawn rates during the event.

New Pokémon and bonuses like 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance await from April 9 to April 14, 2025.

Take on Timed Research with rewards like XP, Lucky Egg, and Super Incubators for $2 USD.

Gossifleur brings spring to Pokémon GO along with a boosted Shiny rate for two species. Let's get into the details of the Spring into Spring event.

Here's what's happening for the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, April 9, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, April 9, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Gossifleur debuts in Pokémon GO. It can be evolved into Eldegoss with 50 Gossifleur Candy.

Gossifleur debuts in Pokémon GO. It can be evolved into Eldegoss with 50 Gossifleur Candy. Wild Spawns: Remoraid (can be Shiny), Fletchling (can be Shiny), and Gossifleur. The following Pokémon will appear more frequently on these dates. April 9 at 10:00 a.m. – April 10 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Marill, Lotad, Ducklett, and Dewpider. Lapras will be a rare spawn. All can be Shiny. April 11 at 12:00 a.m. – April 12 at 11:59 p.m. local time: Vulpix, Ponyta, Numel, and Litleo. Hisuian Growlithe will be a rare spawn. All can be Shiny. April 13 at 12:00 a.m. – April 14 at 8:00 p.m. local time: Oddish, Hoppip, Roselia, and Cherubi. Alolan Exeggutor will be a rare spawn. All can be Shiny.

Remoraid (can be Shiny), Fletchling (can be Shiny), and Gossifleur. The following Pokémon will appear more frequently on these dates. Event bonuses: 2× Lucky Egg duration. 2× Candy from hatching Eggs. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Remoraid and Shiny Fletchling. 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event. Complete Field Research tasks to earn Great Balls, Pinap Berries, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Complete the catch-focused Collection Challenges to receive XP, Stardust, and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. PokéStop Showcases

Eggs: 2 KM: Magby, Budew, and Mantyke. All can be Shiny. 5 KM: Remoraid (can be Shiny), Fletchling (can be Shiny), and Gossifleur.

Paid Timed Research: A $2 USD Timed Research will offer: 5,000 XP One Lucky Egg Two Super Incubators Encounters with Remoraid, Fletchling, and Gossifleur Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, April 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

A $2 USD Timed Research will offer:

