Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Receive Nintendo Switch Physical Editions

Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster will both be getting special physical editions made, courtesy of Strictly Limited Games.

Success Corporation and Strictly Limited Games have come together to offer up a special physical edition of Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster. The two companies have decided to work together to bring these two previously Japan-exclusive PS2 visual novels titles to the West, completely remastered in HD and released as one definitive edition for the Nintendo Switch. We got more info on both games below, as they will be released sometime this year.

Akai Ito

Akai Ito is a captivating visual novel originally released on PlayStation 2 in Japan, that takes players on an emotional journey of love, mystery and self-discovery. Set in modern-day Japan, the story follows the protagonist, Kei, as she navigates the complexities of her past and uncovers the truth about her identity. After the untimely passing of her mother, Kei inherits an old Japanese mansion in the secluded town of Hemizuka. Intrigued by the mysteries surrounding her family and the legend of the mountain god, Kei embarks on a quest to uncover the secrets hidden within her ancestral home. Along the way, Kei encounters Yumei, a girl with a connection to the mystical world, and together they delve deeper into the enigma that binds them. Featuring beautiful artwork, evocative music, and multiple branching storylines, "Akai Ito" offers a rich visual and narrative experience. The choices made by players will shape Kei's journey, leading to different outcomes and endings that reflect the complexities of love, sacrifice, and personal growth.

Aoi Shiro

Aoi Shiro is a Japanese adventure game that takes place in both the modern real world and a mythical realm. The story is presented from the perspective of Shouko Osanai, a girl who serves as the head of the kendo club at Seijo Gakuin. In this adventure game, players navigate through the story and make choices using a mouse or a controller. The game mechanics are straightforward, with no complex operations required. Depending on the choices made by the player, the story progresses differently, ultimately affecting the fate of the main character. The game boasts a total of 56 endings, comprising 36 bad endings, 14 normal endings, and 6 true endings. As players complete certain routes, new choices and storylines become available through a system known as "root seal." The story begins with Shouko Osanai's arrival at Shoushin Temple in Unasaka, a distant location in the southern region, for the kendo club's training camp. One evening, while walking along the beach, Shouko and Yasumi Aizawa, the club manager, come across a girl lying in the sand. Syouko rescues the girl, named Nami, and a strong bond forms between Nami, Shouko, and Yasumi. This encounter becomes a pivotal moment, forever altering Shouko's fate and setting in motion a series of life-changing events for Shouko.

