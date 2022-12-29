Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Coming To Nintendo Switch

XSEED Games revealed that they will be bringing Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut over to the Nintendo Switch. As you might suspect from the name alone, this is going to be one of those end-all-be-all versions of the game where they add everything under the sun and then some to the game. Thus giving you the most complete version there is. But fear not, those of you who already own it, as the team will be releasing a free DLC update when this comes out, so that everyone basically has the same version. There's no official date for it yet, just that ti will come out in 2023.

"Updated from its original release for a new generation, Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut places players in the role of Nanashi, an otaku mysteriously transformed into a vampire and thrust into a conspiracy of "Synthisters" plaguing the electronics mecca. Alongside a colorful cast of allies known as the 'Akiba Freedom Fighters', Nanashi must defend his fellow otaku from vampire predators, discovering that the best strategy to defeat them is to strip them of their bare essentials and expose them to the cleansing power of the sun! Featuring a fully-voiced "true ending" route starring lovable maid Kati, original side quests starring the offbeat otaku denizens of Akihabara, and an arsenal of new weapons and armor, Akiba's Trip: Undead & Undressed Director's Cut brings modern supernatural adventure for the Japanophile of discerning tastes."

"Akihabara's seen it all, from Japan's post-war reconstruction to the economic bubblegum crisis of the '80s. Always on the cutting edge of progress, with a little something to offer even the most unconventional of appetites, it was almost inevitable that this singular technocracy of indulgence would turn into the perfect hunting ground for "Synthisters" – vampires who prey upon the life energy of the town's unsuspecting figurine-chasers, maid café connoisseurs and cosplayers. Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed tells the story of one such unfortunate soul: a young man named Nanashi who was lured into a trap and transformed into one of the walking undead. However, he was spared the worst of his fate by the bloody kiss of a mysterious Synthister hunter named Shizuku. Together with the rest of his companions in an organization unofficially dubbed the "Akiba Freedom Fighters," Nanashi and Shizuku must uncover the truth behind the Synthister plague and save Akiba from being overrun by violent, antisocial energy vampires."