Akupara Games Releases The Joe Richardson Collection

The Joe Richardson Collection brings four of his games under a single set, as Akupara Games are offering up this special collection

Indie game publisher Akupara Games has partnered up with developer Joe Richardson to release four of his games in one set as The Joe Richardson Collection. The set has four of his Monty Python-esque titles, as you're getting The Preposterous Awesomeness of Everything, Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate under one banner. We have more details about it below as the collection is available on Steam.

The Joe Richardson Collection

The Joe Richardson Collection is a pythonesque-puzzle-adventure that brings players through a satirical, comedic world all wrapped in a Renaissance-esque aesthetic bow. Through four separate stories, players will traverse biblical blasphemy, solving puzzles, building rockets, punching peasants, and yapping with eunuchs. The heart of the Joe Richardson Collection lies in its humor, its historical aesthetic, and its whimsical cast of characters.

A traditional point and click interface, with a 'verb coin' interaction menu and a simple inventory from which you can drag and drop your preciously hoarded items.

Renaissance, Rococo, and even a hint of Romanticism, to be a little more precise. Hundreds of paintings, spanning hundreds of years, are all brought together into one consistent world.

Music from classics such as Vivaldi, Bach, Handel and performed by Eduardo Antonello. Period-appropriate music that adapts as the story progresses, recorded using real medieval/Renaissance instruments.

Four Last Things,The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate are set in the same tantalizing world each with their own respective story that features recurring characters/themes, but can be played independently.

Lofty subject matter is treated with gleeful flippancy. Gags about butts are taken very seriously. But rest assured, while some of the jokes may be ridiculous, the puzzles make perfect sense! (or at least adhere to a consistent internal logic)

