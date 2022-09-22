Dragon Ball Super CG Opening: Red Rage Starter Deck

Dragon Ball Super Card Game has launched a new series block called the Zenkai Series. This is the third "era" of Bandai's card game based on Akira Toriyama's expanded universe. First, Dragon Ball Super Card Game released a series of sets under an untitled block, followed by two years of sets under the Unison Warrior Series block. Zenkai Series begins with a new set, Dawn of the Z-Legends, and a wave of products. The most prominent products that have launched the Zenkai Series are the new Starter Decks which include one Leader and a Z-Card. These decks include Red Rage, Blue Future, Green Fusion, and Yellow Transformation. In honor of the launch of Zenkai Series, I have all four Starter Decks to open for Bleeding Cool readers this week. First up, we have Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai-Starter Deck – Red Rage.

The cards included in this deck are:

Leader: Pan // Pan, Ready to Fight Returns

SS4 Son Goku, Defender of Life

Son Gohan, the Awakened

SS4 Son Goku, Senses Returned

Pan, Wisher of Miracles

This is a Dragon Ball GT-themed Starter Deck, with an Ultimate Gohan thrown in there as well wearing his Kai outfit. This is one of the visually stronger entries in this Zenkai-Starter Deck series, with both the Pan Leader and the SS4 Goku Z-Card looking good. My critique of this product is from a collector's perspective. We get two of each card but only one Leader, and many collectors would like to display both sides in a binder.

Finally, this product comes with a Zenkai Start Pack. I was able to pull the Videl, which is one of four possible hits.

The rest of the cards in this product are non-foil common cards from other sets. For collectors, the only real draw is the five new cards and the Zenkai Start Pack. It's worth the purchase, but only one.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.