Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections Will Be Out In 2023 Bandai Namco confirmed today that Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be released sometime in 2023.

Bandai Namco announced today that Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be released sometime in 2023. This is an all-new, one-of-a-kind collection that will bring together key moments from the Ultimate Ninja Storm series of games under a single title, giving players and fans of the anime series the ultimate experience with storylines they have become fond of over the years. The game is currently under development by the talented minds over at CyberConnect2, as they are taking great love and care to bring many of these to life on modern consoles. The company will be releasing this game to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the anime series. You can read more about the game down below and check out the latest trailer that dropped today, as we now wait for the company to reveal when we'll see it released for PC and all three major consoles.

"The tale of Naruto and Sasuke continues and has been re-cut and combined with an all new original story! Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is a unique game experience that combines key gameplay moments from the series that highlight select scenes from across Naruto and Sasuke's deeply emotional story arcs. The experience immerses both new and long-time fans in an exciting Naruto action game, where they can relive some of the most important and beloved storylines from the series' history. In addition to this, an original story will also be available in the game. Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections features the largest roster in a Naruto game with playable characters from across the series, including fan-favorites Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki. The game also faithfully recreates the anime's art style, now delivered with crisp visuals and 60 FPS on new-gen consoles. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto's anime debut with the next entry in the blockbuster Ultimate Ninja Storm series!"