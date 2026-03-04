Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Reveals New "Path To Doomsday" Roadmap

Marvel Rivals have revealed their plans for the rest of 2026, as they will have Avengers content leading up to Avengers: Doomsday

Article Summary Marvel Rivals unveils its "Path to Doomsday" roadmap, with Avengers-themed updates through 2026.

Special game modes inspired by each Avengers film roll out bi-monthly, leading up to Avengers: Doomsday.

New asymmetric mode lets one player control Loki with unique powers against a team of superheroes.

Season 7 teases new Psylocke and Captain America costumes, plus new music debuts in-game.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed they have several new updates on the way this year for Marvel Rivals as they prepare for the next major MCU movie. As you can see from the image here, the team is going to be doing several Avengers-themed updates every two months starting in April 2026, as they touch every Avengers film in the MCU until they get to Avengers: Doomsday. We assume with the goal of having the content coincide with the film's launch on December 18, provided it doesn't get bumped. You can read the dev notes below as we wait to see what the finer details of the content will be.

Marvel Rivals – Path to Doomsday

GuangGuang (Creative Director at NetEase Games), Yachen Bian (Publishing and Marketing Lead at NetEase Games), and Danny Koo (Executive Producer at Marvel Games) shared the upcoming roadmap for the game. In April, June, August, and October, Marvel Rivals will roll out special events and new game modes inspired by Marvel Studios' Avengers movies, from Marvel Studios' The Avengers to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Then, in December, to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Rivals will unveil exciting new game modes and events. The team also shared highlight metrics showcasing the breadth of engagement for the game:

Discord community: More than 4.2M

Total playable Super Heroes: 47

Total maps launched: 20 (Practice Range is not included)

Total costumes released: 418

Extra Game modes available: 11

New Special Mode

Players will have access to a new, limited-time, special game mode. In this asymmetric fight mode, one player plays as Loki, facing off against six other players who play as different heroes. Loki is equipped with an all-new skill set, combining deception, illusions, and powerful Infinity Stone abilities to turn enemies against each other, similar to events in Marvel Studios' The Avengers. He can manipulate enemy heroes in battle using mind control and summon versions of the six heroes he commands to join the battlefield to defeat the players. Other heroes can also summon Hulk under certain conditions, recreating iconic scenes from the film! This game mode-related Loki costume has been unveiled.

Season 7 Teasers

In the upcoming Season 7, a thief and an agent are teaming up in New York for an impossible mission, so players who aren't so lucky should watch their wallets closely! The two costumes will be available on March 6 at 2:00 UTC.

Psylocke: Once-Captive Corsair

Captain America: Cursed Captain

Marvel Rivals Musical Showcase

Shota Nakama (Composer) and Adriana Figueroa (Singer) took the stage to perform four new songs from the game for the very first time:

Path to Rivals

No One Rivals Doom

Doom Rivals Til' the End

Til' the End Flight Mode (feat. LUNA)

