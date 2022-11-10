Dragon Ball Super Previews Fighter's Ambition: Fat Gotenks Leader

Bandai's has announced the new Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set comes just two months after the first set of the new and current series block, Zenkai Series, which sees the introduction of Z-Cards as well as a change in the holo pattern used for Super Rares, Special Rares, and Secret Rares. The set, titled Fighter's Ambition (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition) is the nineteenth main set and second Zenkai Series set. It is expected to hit shelves on November 18th, 2022 in booster packs, booster boxes, and premium packs. Fighter's Ambition will focus on the new canonical film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the direct previous film Broly, and even the non-canon but incredibly fun Super Android 13! movie. In honor of the announcement of this new Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's move to the Blue-colored section of Fighter's Ambition.

We start with a Leader card inspired by the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie that pit the Earthbound heroes against the Red Ribbon Army once again while Goku and Vegeta were away training on Beerus's planet with Whis, Broly, and Cheelai. The front of the card features teen Goten and Trunks, who had gone through their Saiyan growth spurt. Note their imperfect alignment of fingers in their Fusion Dance pose, which leads to the character on the Awaken side of the Leader. Flip the card to reveal Gotenks, Fusion Hiccup, showing the girthy version of the character (Girthtenks?) that couldn't do much except moon his enemies in Super Hero.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Zenkai Series: Fighter's Ambition. Stay tuned for more as well as other reveals from upcoming DBSCG products.