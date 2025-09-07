Posted in: Akupara Games, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dead Pets Unleashed, Triple Topping

Akupara Games To Publish Feminist Life-Sim Dead Pets Unleashed

Akupara Games announced that they have signed on as the publisher for the game Dead Pets Unleashed, coming out sometime next year

Indie game developer Triple Topping has confirmed that Akupara Games will take on the publishing duties for the feminist life-simulator game, Dead Pets Unleashed. Beyond the concept of it being centered around a feminist life, the game acts like any other sim, as you're a member of a rock band hitting it big, who also has to deal with things in her personal and professional life. Enjoy the latest trailer heree as the game will arrive sometime in 2026.

Dead Pets Unleashed

Gordy and her punk band, Dead Pets haven't hit it big but they will any day now! Go to band practice, crush a diner shift, chat with friends and manage Gordy's mess of a life. Unleash your inner demon in a feminist, slice-of-life, management-lite, minigame-heavy narrative rhythm game! Dead Pets Unleashed puts the player right into the shoes of our main protagonist, Gordy, a 30-something demon. Throughout her journey, Gordy will have to navigate her world by balancing her underground punk rock band, Dead Pets, with the ever present fear of barely making ends meet in her shitty shared apartment. Mixing mini-games, slice-of-life dialogue, and an infectious punk rock soundtrack, players will have to decide where their priorities lie as they traverse the ever changing world of Gordy and the Dead Pets.

Killer Soundtrack: A punk rock EP recorded just for Dead Pets and a ton of indie game crossover tracks.

Minigames for Days: Including working a shift at a diner (diner dash), rhythm games, and making hot dogs.

A Demon City Filled with Life: New Void City is filled with lively friends and foes, all with their own inner lives.

Success is in Your Hands: Gordy's future and the band's fame rest in your hands. Choose your ending!

Cartoonish Inspirations: For fans of Bojack Horseman and Tuca and Bertie. Inspired by their colorful, surreal worlds, complicated, dynamic friendships, and zany, offbeat humor.

