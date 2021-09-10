Alan Wake Remastered Reveals More In Latest Trailer

During the PlayStation Showcase 2021 livestream, we got to see a new trailer for Alan Wake Remastered with a better look at the game. Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games Publishing announced the remastered version of the game earlier this week, but the showcase was the first time we got a good look at the way the game will appear when it's released on October 5th. You can enjoy it below along with added info and some new quotes from the crew behind the game.

Alan Wake Remastered brings next-generation technology to the classic thriller for a more beautiful and immersive experience than ever, including refined cinematics and textures, facelifted character models, and support for up to 4K/60fps graphics. In addition to visual enhancements, Alan Wake Remastered includes all-new commentary from Sam Lake.Alan Wake Remastered follows troubled author Alan Wake on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. As he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, Wake is forced to question his sanity as, page by page, the story comes true before his eyes. He has no choice but to confront the forces of darkness with the beam of his flashlight, a handgun and what remains of his shredded mind.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alan Wake Remastered – PlayStation Showcase 2021: Announce Trailer | PS5, PS4 (https://youtu.be/mRVBZC-RJF0)

"We're thankful and excited for the opportunity to bring fans the best version of Alan Wake yet – whether you have been a fan of Alan's since the beginning, or you're looking to experience something new," said Sam Lake, creative director at Remedy Entertainment. "As a writer myself, Alan Wake has always held a very special place in my heart. It means so much to me and all of us at Remedy to be able to breathe new life into the game with all that this next generation of technology has made possible." "With Epic Games Publishing, our goal is to provide developers with the resources and stability they need to focus on making great games," said Hector Sanchez, Head of Epic Games Publishing. "Alan Wake Remastered is the first of two multiplatform games we're partnering on with Remedy. This is a fan favorite from one of the industry's most creative teams, and we're honored to debut our partnership with something so special to so many."