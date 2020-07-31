Alchemist Adventure Will Be Coming To PC & Consoles This Fall

Bad Minions and Super.com revealed this morning that Alchemist Adventure will be coming to consoles and PC this fall. The game has already been in Early Access on Steam since June, giving players a chance to explore the game in what is still a kind of unfinished work. Now we know they will be doing a full launch sometime in Q4 2020, and that it will be available on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. We have the full details form the team below along with the latest trailer for the action-adventure title as we wait to hear about a proper release date.

Alchemist Adventure is an action-adventure that takes place in the abandoned region of the land of Isur. Long ago, it was the home of brilliant, yet dangerous alchemists, but now lies empty and ruined. You play as Mya, an alchemist who has awoken to find herself in an unknown place, confused and with no memories of what has happened. As she explores this mysterious land, she will make use of the four elements — fire, water, air, earth — to boost her abilities, transform the terrain around her, and solve alchemy-related puzzles. The land of Isur holds many secrets, all of which can be uncovered both in solo or cooperative play! Discover a World of Wonder: Travel through many unique locations — from laboratories and dungeons to a factory that dwells deep inside a volcano — each with their own challenges, dangerous enemies, hidden secrets, and mysterious lore to discover.

Discover a World of Wonder: Travel through many unique locations — from laboratories and dungeons to a factory that dwells deep inside a volcano — each with their own challenges, dangerous enemies, hidden secrets, and mysterious lore to discover. Become an Alchemic Master: By combining the four elements with special ingredients found throughout the world, create an assortment of potions, elixirs, bombs, and sword oils to help you along your journey.

Command the World Around You: Through the power of alchemy, transform the environment to suit your needs — raise the water levels of lakes and rivers, create ice-bridges, move walls and objects with the power of earth and wind, and command lightning to power machinery

Master Magical Puzzles: Combine the elements to solve challenging puzzles, open lakes and chests, find secret paths and hidden objects to help you progress

Become a Powerful Alchemical Adversary: Deadly enemies are no match for your thaumaturgical fortitude — discover their elemental weaknesses and blast them into oblivion!

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: With your homunculus companion at your side, things become a little less terrifying as your journey progresses. Play alone or cooperatively with a friend controlling your airborne compatriot as you solve puzzles, collect resources and battle your way through your adventures.