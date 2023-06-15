Posted in: Aliens: Dark Descent, Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: 20th Century Games, alien, aliens, Aliens: Dark Descent, focus entertainment, Tindalos Interactive

Aliens: Dark Descent Releases Brand-New Story Trailer

Check out the latest story trailer for Aliens: Dark Descent before the game is released on June 20th for both PC and consoles.

Focus Entertainment and Tindalos Interactive have dropped a brand new trailer for Aliens: Dark Descent this week, providing a better look at the story. Working together with developer Tindalos Interactive, in collaboration with 20th Century Games, you're thrown into a hostile situation where Xenomorphs have taken over a facility, where you and a group of highly-trained commandos will be tasked with infiltrating and eliminating everything that isn't human. Can you and your squad eliminate the threat before anyone else shows up, or are you just delaying the inevitable? Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on June 20th for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles.

"In Aliens: Dark Descent, players take on real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs and brand-new threats. Using a range of tactical abilities, you'll recruit, level up and command a squad of Colonial Marines as one unit with intuitive controls on keyboard and mouse, as well as on controller. Players will need to use their wits to navigate expansive, persistent and reactive levels where death is permanent. This thrilling gameplay takes place across a heart-pounding cinematic campaign full of horrors, wonders and sinister secrets befitting an authentic Alien narrative. The nightmare begins when the Otago spacecraft crash lands on Planet Lethe after a Xenomorph escapes containment, causing the activation of the Cerberus Protocol — a planetary lockdown preventing all ships from leaving or landing on the planet."

"Aliens: Dark Descent's original campaign will pit players against iconic Xenomorph creatures — from Facehuggers to Praetorians, Alien Queens and many more — as well as rogue human commandos and a brand-new threat. A cast of memorable characters sets the plot in motion, including Maeko Hayes, Deputy Administrator at Lethe's Pioneer Station; Jonas Harper, Sergeant for the US Colonial Marines; and Barbara Pryce, Colony Director for Weyland-Yutani."

