Aliens: Fireteam Elite Reveals More Info On Pathogen Expansion

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games have released details for a new expansion on the way to Aliens: Fireteam Elite called Pathogen. Set to be released on August 30th for $15, the new content will bring about a ton of new content to the game as you'll get three new missions all tied to the main expansion's campaign, several weapons and attachments, a number of cosmetics, and more. All of which will give you several hours of gameplay and heighten the experience of the overall game. You can get a better look at it from the trailer below.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Pathogen introduces an all-new campaign which explores the deadly effects of the black goo infection inspired by the Alien universe. This pathogen can change not only local flora and fauna, but also any Xenomorphs exposed to it, causing them to hunt and kill anything they can find, including non-mutated Xenomorphs. Showcasing multiple sneak peeks at what players can expect in the expansion, the new Pathogen trailer highlights players' first ever head-to-head boss encounter in Aliens Fireteam Elite. Three-person Fireteams will have to dive deep into a mutated enemy hive to outsmart and overcome a terrifyingly mutated Xenomorph Queen. In addition to a slew of cosmetics, weapons, and weapon attachments, all players will also get a new, free Hardcore Mode that will test their skills in increasingly difficult battles, which may result in permadeath. Alongside the July update's Crossplay feature, it is easier than ever to find your Fireteam and get fighting! 3 New Missions as a part of the Pathogen campaign, featuring new enemies and the Pathogen Queen boss fight!

8 New Weapons, 2 for each weapon type

1 New Perk for each Class Kit that modifies the player's main ability

13 New Weapon Attachments that modify stats and grant special traits

2 New Outfits and 6 Head Accessories

21 New Weapon Colors and 10 Decals for gun customization

10 New Emotes for interacting within Fireteams