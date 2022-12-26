When Will Ultra Ego Vegeta Appear In Dragon Ball Super Card Game?

The Dragon Ball Super anime has temporarily concluded with the last televised storyline being the Tournament of Power. The Tournament of Power saw the Grand Zenos gather the qualifying Universes to compete for survival, which forced Goku to assemble a team of the best fighters in his own Universe. There were many series-altering moments during the battle, including Vegeta's evolution to Super Saiyan Blue Evolution and the decisive Goku and Frieza team-up, but the biggest moment was, of course, Goku's transformation. Goku tapped into a new form and technique called Ultra Instinct, initially appearing as the preliminary form of Ultra Instinct Sign and then advancing to Perfected Ultra Instinct. This form is achieved when Goku masters the technique of Ultra Instinct, a state in which Angels are constantly in that massively increases the user's divine power and ability to fight without planned movement. The storyline continues after the Tournament of Power in the manga, giving Vegeta an equal but opposite form. While Ultra Instinct is used by angels, Ultra Ego is used by Gods of Destruction and those trained by Destroyers… like Vegeta. While Ultra Instinct requires the user to conquer themselves, Ultra Ego requires enormous self-indulgence, multiplying power as the user takes damage during battle. Vegeta achieves this form and technique during the Granolah the Survivor Saga… but when will this form appear in the Dragon Ball Super Card Game?

Unfortunately, the manga seems to be the one media that the Dragon Ball Super Card Game doesn't pull from. I believe that is because the DBSCG wants to use the bumps in hype that the anime will give in order to sell sets. So while we will see content featuring non-canon characters from the games and promotional anime/manga that we don't get in the United States, I believe we will need to wait for the Dragon Ball Super manga to return and cover the Galactic Patrol Prisoner Saga all the way to the Granolah the Survivor Saga in order for us to start getting cards featuring Vegeta's indulgent new form.