Aliens: Fireteam Elite Will Now Launch In Late August

Cold Iron Studios and 20th Century Games announced today that Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be released in late August. This is a game we've been patiently waiting for over the past few months, and to be honest, we were quite surprised we didn't see this announcement during any of the major gaming streams that took place this month. But now we know the game will arrive on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on August 24th, 2021 for $40. What's more, we now know there's a Deluxe Edition on the way, which will have a ton of additional content and access to DLC when it's published for $70. Both are available now for pre-order. You can read about it below along with the latest trailer.

2202. A mysterious distress call reroutes your Marine Assault Unit to LV-895 in the outer colonies, where deadly Xenomorph legions, hidden corporate secrets, and ancient alien ruins await your arrival. Set in the iconic Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that drops your fireteam of hardened marines into a desperate fight to contain the evolving Xenomorph threat. Face off against waves of terrifying Xenomorph and Weyland-Yutani Synthetic foes alongside two players or AI teammates, as you and your fireteam desperately fight your way through four unique campaigns that introduce new storylines to the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine, choosing from an extensive variety of classes, weapons, gear and perks, battling overwhelming odds in this heart-pounding survival shooter experience. Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Deluxe Edition): This edition includes the Endeavor Pass and the Endeavor Veteran Pack. The Endeavor Pass will contain four cosmetic DLC bundles — including class kit skins, weapon colors, head accessories and more — that will be released alongside free major gameplay updates! The Endeavor Veteran Pack will contain over 20 cosmetic items, including armor kit skins, emotes, weapon colors and decals. The Endeavor Pass and Endeavor Veteran Pack will also be available for purchase separately.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Aliens: Fireteam Elite Pre-order Trailer (https://youtu.be/yUusSnc_8hU)