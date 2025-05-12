Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, DOOM, Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: DOOM: The Dark Ages, pizza, Prince St. Pizza

Prince St. Pizza Partners With DOOM For New Spicy Pizza

Celebrate DOOM: The Dark Ages with a special pizza made by Prince St. Pizza, picking up an exclusive free in-game skin in the process

Article Summary Prince St. Pizza launches Hellfire Pepperoni pizza for DOOM: The Dark Ages collaboration.

Order the spicy pie and get an exclusive free DOOM Slayer Ranger skin in-game code with purchase.

Available at U.S. and Toronto Prince St. Pizza locations from May 12 to June 15, 2025.

Score a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new users and DOOM-themed limited-edition merch.

Bethesda Softworks has partnered with East Coast pizza place Prince St. Pizza for a new pizza experience in tandem with DOOM: The Dark Ages. For a limited time, they will have a new Hellfire Pepperoni pizza you can order, and with eachpurchase you can get a code for a free exclusive Ranger skin in the game. We have more details below from Xbox Wire, as we're firey mad this isn't more widely available!

Prince St. Pizza x DOOM: The Dark Ages

Forged with smoked mozzarella, Prince St.'s iconic spicy marinara, pepperoni, fresh habaneros, and a fiery drizzle of hot honey, this pizza is made to satisfy even the most battle-hardened appetite. Visit any Prince St. Pizza location in the U.S. or Toronto, Canada between May 12 and June 15 to experience the infernal flavor by the slice or whole blazing pie.With every purchase of a Hellfire Pepperoni, hungry Slayers will unlock a timed exclusive Ranger DOOM Slayer Skin and also receive a code for a free one-month trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (new users only) to dive into DOOM: The Dark Ages the moment it drops day one with Game Pass on May 15, 2025. Plus, carry out your sizzling slices in a limited-edition box, and head to Prince St. Pizza's website to purchase two limited-edition DOOM: The Dark Ages x Prince St. Pizza T-Shirts.

"We were fired up to collaborate with DOOM: The Dark Ages," says CEO of Prince St. Pizza, Lawrence Longo. "It's one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time — intense, over-the-top, and totally unapologetic — with a fanbase that continues to show up. That energy inspired us to bring the heat with bold flavor, big attitude, and a little chaos — in the best way possible. We had a blast dreaming up a pizza worthy of the DOOM universe and we think fans are going to love what we cooked up."

