Amazing Bomberman Set For Apple Arcade Release This Friday

Konami revealed they will be releasing their latest Bomberman title, Amazing Bomberman, for Apple Arcade this week. This is an interesting take on the classic game as everything that happens in the match is dictated by the music and the beat happening in the background. Not to mention having a chance to listen to some awesome Japanese pop music as you play. You'll be able to take on other players through online competitions, and even when you are taken out of the game, you can still affect what happens on the board as long as the game is still going until there's only one player left. Enjoy the teaser trailer below as the game launches on August 5th.

The Stages Change To The Songs: The bomb placement and explosion sounds change with the songs, and the battle time also changes depending on the song. When the song gets exciting, blocks will drop, and items may appear when you break them with bombs.

Challenge As Many Times As You Want: Even if Bomberman is blown away, you can revive him as many times as you want as long as the song is playing. You have a chance to reverse the situation until the last second, so don't give up and enjoy the battle until the song ends!

Compete For Scores With Four Players: This game is a competition to see who gets the highest score during one song. The Bomberman with the spotlight on it during the battle has the highest score and you can get bonus points for blowing it up with bombs.

Online Battles Up To Four Players: Battle online anytime, anywhere with players from all over the world or with your friends using your room ID.

Complete The Missions: Get rewards for completing missions. Collect customization items and enjoy more this amazing World.