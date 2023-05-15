Amazon Games Will Develop New The Lord Of The Rings Game Amazon Games wiill be developing an all-new The Lord Of The Rings video game with Embracer Group and Middle-earth Enterprises.

Amazon Games announced today that they will be working with Embracer Group and Middle-earth Enterprises to develop an all-new video game for The Lord Of The Rings franchise. The company made the announcement this morning, signaling that they were working on a brand new IP based on the franchise. While they didn't get into the nitty-gritty of the story, they did hint that it would be an MMO that would revolve around the stories of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings literary trilogy, so we'll be going back to familiar works for this title. If this news sounds familiar, it should! The company was signed on to make this kind of a game once before as an MMO, until it was canceled during the pandemic back in 2021. Whether or not they'll take that game and try to make it work again, or set an entirely new title up remains to be seen. Here's a snippet from the announcement below.

"In a first for Amazon Games, one of its internal studios will lead development for a game based on external IP, and the team is determined to deliver an experience that is incredibly faithful to the rich fantasy lore established by Tolkien's landmark novels. It doesn't hurt, of course, that the team is filled with talented developers who share a strong affinity for The Lord of The Rings. The prospect of building a vast, connected digital world for the preeminent fantasy franchise on the planet is a tremendously exciting one for Rich Lawrence, director of the Amazon Games Orange County studio, and certainly a responsibility that he and his team do not take lightly.

"The number-one thing about a property like this is that you have to be respectful and authentic," Rich said. "When somebody is a fan of The Lord of the Rings and sits down and plays this game for the first time, they have to say, 'This was crafted by a bunch of people who lived in this world just like I do in my head. They get it. We understand this world. The people working on this team love these works. We're right there with you; we're fans, and we want to make a game that we, as fans, will enjoy."