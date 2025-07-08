Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: fantastic four, monopoly, Monopoly GO!, Scopely, the fantastic four: first steps

Monopoly GO! Launches New Fantastic Four Crossover Event

Monopoly GO! has launched a new crossover event with Marvel, as the Fantastic Four arrive in the game to promote the latest film

Article Summary The Fantastic Four join Monopoly GO! in a major Marvel crossover event to celebrate the new film release.

Experience new themed mini-games, story challenges, and heroic collectibles across the game board.

Race in the Fantasti-Car, team up for Fantasticoins, and unlock Marvel-inspired Monopoly rewards.

Exclusive Fantastic Four tokens, cosmetic drops, and artifacts arrive for a limited-time collaboration.

Scopely launched a new crossover event this morning in Monopoly GO!, as the Fantastic Four have arrived for a Marvel-ous event. In what is clearly a cross-promotion for the new MCU film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, all four members of the team have arrived in a retro-futuristic version of the game board, where they will hold a couple of events over the next few weeks. As well as give players a chance to snag some rare collectibles and other items while they can. You can read the finer details below as the event is now live!

Monopoly GO! x Fantastic Four

In this special crossover event, the Marvel portal has been reactivated, opening a gateway between worlds and inviting the Fantastic Four into the game's colorful and playful world. As the Monopoly GO! universe undergoes a heroic transformation, Monopoly GO! players – known as "Tycoons" – will join Marvel's superpowered foursome on an epic journey filled with action-packed mini-games, story-rich challenges and collectibles inspired by the team's legendary legacy. Highlights of the Fantastic Four collaboration include:

Fantastic Racers: Strap in for an adrenaline-fueled twist on the fan-favorite Tycoon Racers event, with each member of the Fantastic Four behind the wheel of a retro-inspired Fantasti-Car. With Herbie cheering from the sidelines and a Dr. Doom-themed 'Overload!' disruptor, leaderboard battles hit superhero-level intensity.

Strap in for an adrenaline-fueled twist on the fan-favorite Tycoon Racers event, with each member of the Fantastic Four behind the wheel of a retro-inspired Fantasti-Car. With Herbie cheering from the sidelines and a Dr. Doom-themed 'Overload!' disruptor, leaderboard battles hit superhero-level intensity. Fantastic Partners Event: Team up with fellow Tycoons to collect Fantastic Four Fantasticoins and bring Marvel's icons to life, including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing and more.

Team up with fellow Tycoons to collect Fantastic Four Fantasticoins and bring Marvel's icons to life, including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing and more. Fantastic Treasures: Enter Reed's futuristic lab to unearth Marvel artifacts like the Ultimate Nullifier, Silver Surfer's board, blending classic Monopoly GO! gameplay with Marvel's cosmic lore.

Enter Reed's futuristic lab to unearth Marvel artifacts like the Ultimate Nullifier, Silver Surfer's board, blending classic Monopoly GO! gameplay with Marvel's cosmic lore. Deluxe Drop: The Fantastic Four arrive with a Deluxe Drop to equip Tycoons with Fantastic Four-themed cosmetics for the remainder of the collaboration and beyond.

The Fantastic Four arrive with a Deluxe Drop to equip Tycoons with Fantastic Four-themed cosmetics for the remainder of the collaboration and beyond. Coveted Collectibles: Collect Fantastic Four themed tokens, emojis and shields, providing a fresh layer of excitement to every roll.

