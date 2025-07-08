Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: fantastic four, monopoly, Monopoly GO!, Scopely, the fantastic four: first steps
Monopoly GO! Launches New Fantastic Four Crossover Event
Monopoly GO! has launched a new crossover event with Marvel, as the Fantastic Four arrive in the game to promote the latest film
Article Summary
- The Fantastic Four join Monopoly GO! in a major Marvel crossover event to celebrate the new film release.
- Experience new themed mini-games, story challenges, and heroic collectibles across the game board.
- Race in the Fantasti-Car, team up for Fantasticoins, and unlock Marvel-inspired Monopoly rewards.
- Exclusive Fantastic Four tokens, cosmetic drops, and artifacts arrive for a limited-time collaboration.
Scopely launched a new crossover event this morning in Monopoly GO!, as the Fantastic Four have arrived for a Marvel-ous event. In what is clearly a cross-promotion for the new MCU film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, all four members of the team have arrived in a retro-futuristic version of the game board, where they will hold a couple of events over the next few weeks. As well as give players a chance to snag some rare collectibles and other items while they can. You can read the finer details below as the event is now live!
Monopoly GO! x Fantastic Four
In this special crossover event, the Marvel portal has been reactivated, opening a gateway between worlds and inviting the Fantastic Four into the game's colorful and playful world. As the Monopoly GO! universe undergoes a heroic transformation, Monopoly GO! players – known as "Tycoons" – will join Marvel's superpowered foursome on an epic journey filled with action-packed mini-games, story-rich challenges and collectibles inspired by the team's legendary legacy. Highlights of the Fantastic Four collaboration include:
- Fantastic Racers: Strap in for an adrenaline-fueled twist on the fan-favorite Tycoon Racers event, with each member of the Fantastic Four behind the wheel of a retro-inspired Fantasti-Car. With Herbie cheering from the sidelines and a Dr. Doom-themed 'Overload!' disruptor, leaderboard battles hit superhero-level intensity.
- Fantastic Partners Event: Team up with fellow Tycoons to collect Fantastic Four Fantasticoins and bring Marvel's icons to life, including Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, The Thing and more.
- Fantastic Treasures: Enter Reed's futuristic lab to unearth Marvel artifacts like the Ultimate Nullifier, Silver Surfer's board, blending classic Monopoly GO! gameplay with Marvel's cosmic lore.
- Deluxe Drop: The Fantastic Four arrive with a Deluxe Drop to equip Tycoons with Fantastic Four-themed cosmetics for the remainder of the collaboration and beyond.
- Coveted Collectibles: Collect Fantastic Four themed tokens, emojis and shields, providing a fresh layer of excitement to every roll.