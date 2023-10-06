Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: American Arcadia, out of the blue

American Arcadia Set For PC Release This November

Raw Fury and developer Out Of The Blue have confirmed the release of American Arcadia this November, arriving on PC via Steam.

Indie game developer Out Of The Blue and publisher Raw Fury confirmed the release of American Arcadia for PC via Steam this November. After being teased for about a year and a half, the game will finally make its way out on November 15, 2023. Along with the news came a brand new trailer, which you can check out here, as well as a playable demo that will be released for Steam Next Fest, running from October 9-16.

"Welcome to Arcadia, a retro-futuristic '70s metropolis promising a life of luxury and comfort. But what its citizens don't realize is they're starring in American Arcadia, the world's most popular reality TV show that's broadcast live, 24/7. As countless viewers watch at home, a drop in your popularity can be a death sentence. Which is bad news if you're an ordinary man with a mundane life. A man like Trevor Hills. Trevor has only one hope to survive: Angela Solano, an American Arcadia stage technician determined to help him escape. With Angela's technical prowess and wits manipulating the world from the outside, Trevor just might make it out of Arcadia with his life."

Two Experiences in One Game: Control two different characters in two different worlds with unique gameplay. Play as Trevor and flee Arcadia in a 2.5D puzzle-platformer while exploring and hacking in first-person to help him as Angela. Work together to overcome the powerful corporation trying to take you down.

