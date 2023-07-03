Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Ziggurat Interactive | Tagged: American Hero, Limited Run Games

American Hero: Unrated Edition To Launch On The 4th Of July

Celebrate America the way Ziggurat Interactive would like you to do it: playing American Hero: Unrated Edition, out on July 4th.

Ziggurat Interactive confirmed this past week that American Hero: Unrated Edition will be released on Independence Day, July 4th, for PC. This is a special version of the game; as it turns out, during the production of the original game, the crew shot two versions! The first is the one that most players are familiar with a tamer cut that has the violence dialed back. This is the one that Ziggurat released in 2021 for all to enjoy. This new Unrated Edition features footage from the never before seen cut, complete with all of the profanities and uncensored violence you never knew was there. You can download this version on July 4th on GOG, and Limited Run Games will be doing their own physical cut of the game later on!

"Available tomorrow, American Hero: Unrated Edition puts a classic '90s action flick in the palm of your hand in all of its uncensored glory. Players assume the role of Jack, a retired American intelligence officer entrusted with thwarting the diabolical plans of Krueger, an insidious virologist intent on releasing a lethal virus into Los Angeles' water supply. The Unrated Edition ensures an immersive experience with abundant gore, dismemberment, and profanity to satisfy degenerates worldwide. To give you an idea of how wild American Hero is, even the "censored" version of the game was banned from Steam before it could be released. The mad lads at GOG agreed to carry the game — and they'll be the exclusive digital distributor of American Hero: Unrated Edition, which uses Adult versions of each clip and does not censor any content."

Hot off the Hollywood Press: A fully written and revised Hollywood script with classic campy direction and dialogue.

A fully written and revised Hollywood script with classic campy direction and dialogue. Keep The Camera Rolling: A seamless Full Motion Video (FMV) style that keeps the action following.

A seamless Full Motion Video (FMV) style that keeps the action following. The '90s are Back with A-Vengence: A gritty and intense story oozing with violence and sex appeal.

A gritty and intense story oozing with violence and sex appeal. Return of the King: Hollywood actor Timothy Bottoms is back as Jack with a newly recorded voiceover.

