Amerzone – The Explorer's Legacy Drops Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for Amerzone – The Explorer's Legacy as the game is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

Indie game developer and publisher Microids has revealed a new trailer for Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy, as the game is out today. This is the game's official launch trailer, giving you a healthy dose of gameplay and cinematics to show off what the game looks like and how it will play before you dive into the action for yourself. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is out right now on PC via Steam, PS5, and Xbox Seires X|S.

Amerzone – The Explorer's Legacy

Dive back into the captivating universe of Benoît Sokal and discover new stunning visuals. You play as an intrepid journalist whose adventure begins in a mysterious lighthouse. Your mission? Find the egg of the white bird and bring it back to Amerzone aboard the incredible hydrafloat. The gameplay sequences in this trailer reveal a return to the fundamentals of point-and-click with total immersion in a story rich in twists and turns. Explore the enigmatic beaches of the Stranded Isle, where every detail matters and every step brings you closer to the truth. Solve new puzzles and be amazed by breathtaking landscapes. This remake promises to delight longtime fans while captivating a new generation of players. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable adventure where mystery and exploration are the watchwords.

An Ode To Exploration and Discovery: Explore an ancient land built by years of secrets, browse realistic environments and enjoy both eerie and appealing ambient.

Explore an ancient land built by years of secrets, browse realistic environments and enjoy both eerie and appealing ambient. Facing Multiple Riddles In a Quest For Truth : In a scenario faithful to the original game but enriched with new features, find clues, face tough puzzles, and solve the case of the great white birds.

: In a scenario faithful to the original game but enriched with new features, find clues, face tough puzzles, and solve the case of the great white birds. Fascinating and Complex Characters to Interact With: Discover people with deep backstories and elaborate designs, study their expectations, and fix the errors from the past.

