Posted in: Games, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Among Us Crewmate Joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has become a bit suss, as the Among Us crewmate has joined the game as a new DLC character

Article Summary Explore the unique Among Us crewmate DLC now in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble's exciting crossover update.

Join the fun as bananas turn into pizza slices with the new DLC character on Nintendo eShop.

Experience Version 2.10's new stage for Ba-BOOM! Battle Mode, offering fresh challenges for players.

Dive into new customization options and a repeated season loop system for extra rewards

SEGA and Innersloth have come together for a new crossover DLC, as the Among Us crewmate has joined Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as a new DLC character. First off, the game will be getting a brand new update today as Version 2.10 will drop into the title with a new stage for the "Ba-BOOM!" battle mode, along with several new customization options, improvements, and other content, all totally free as a way to really start the year for players. Meanwhile, the DLC will go up into the shop today as a standalone purchase, giving you the ability to play as the red crewmate, along with the fun addition of having all of the bananas on the map turned into pizza slices. We have more details below as the content should be live right now.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble x Among Us

Crewmate from Among Us is now available as a paid character DLC for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble through the Nintendo eShop! Bananas will turn into pizza slices as players channel their inner Impostor through the game's various stages and modes.

Version 2.10

The Version 2.10 update for the game is also live, adding a new stage for the "Ba-BOOM!" battle mode, new customization options, and more, all at no added cost, so players can kick off 2025 just right:

Ba-BOOM! Battle Mode Receives a New Stage – Players can continue the explosive game of tag through a new stage, Scattered Stones.

Battle Season Looping System – Online seasonal rewards will now repeat, starting from the game's launch, so those who missed out on any items have another chance to pick them up!

Additional Customization – Fes, Tee, Val, Easel, and Dr. Badboon's monkey ball and effects can now be adjusted.

Those who haven't already picked up the game can give Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble a spin via the available demo on Nintendo eShop at no additional cost! Players will be able to check out the first three Worlds of Adventure mode, along with access to select items. Save data can also be transferred after purchasing the full game to maintain any progress.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!