Elden Ring Nightreign Drops New Trailer & Vinyl Soundtrack

Elden Ring Nightreign has released a new trailer showing off the Warrior class, while also revealing a new vinyl soundtrack coming soon

Two new items from Bandai Namco this week for Elden Ring Nightreign, as the game has a new trailer and a vinyl soundtrack on the way. First, the trailer, as we get a better look at the Warrior class in the game, a little bit briefer than other trailers they release but it gets to the point of showing off what the character can do. Meanwhile, the game will be getting a limited edition vinyl soundtrack called Shadow of the Erdtree – The Vinyl Collection. We have more details about the album for you here and the trailer to check out up top.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – The Vinyl Collection

Return to your adventures beneath the Scadutree at any time with this exquisite collection of orchestral themes preserved in perfect audio fidelity. Thirty-six unforgettable tracks from Shadow of the Erdtree have been captured on five galaxy-pressed vinyl discs, each with their own full-color gatefold jacket depicting the intense encounters and glorious vistas found by following in the footsteps of Miquella. This exclusive numbered set of records memorializes your experiences in the Realm of Shadow, with over two hours of music you can enjoy again and again. It's the ultimate keepsake for the ultimate collector. The Shadow of the Erdtree soundtrack was created by Yuka Kitamura, Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Yoshimi Kudo, and Tai Tomisawa, also known for creating many video game OSTs, such as the Dark Souls trilogy and other games by FromSoftware.

A premium-quality slipcase

Premium vinyls with galaxy effects, containing the complete soundtrack (each vinyl press is unique, so the galaxy effect may differ from one vinyl to another)

5 gatefold sleeves, each printed with a unique, full-color design

An art print (Size 300 × 300 mm)

A certificate of authenticity numbered from 1 to 9999

A branded felt turntable slipmat shipped in its own unique gatefold sleeve

