The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Reveals 10th Anniversary Celebrations

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has a number of events happening to celebrate its 10th Anniversary, with more announcements to come

CD Projekt Red has revealed its initial plans to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, kicking off this week. Some of the highlights we know already include Doug Cockle (the voice of Geralt) joining the anniversary episode of REDstreams to reminisce about his role, The Witcher in Concert coming to Boston and Poznań ahead of the official tour kickoff at Gamescom, a series of ten art pieces from long-time Witcher artists, and a collaboration with Embody on the Immerse Gamepack. We have more details from the reveal today as more will be announced in the months to come.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 10th Anniversary

Celebrations also included an anniversary edition of REDstreams, which took place today and featured Geralt's voice actor Doug Cockle, alongside English Adaptation Director Borys Pugacz-Muraszkiewicz. The voice actor took a walk down memory lane, reminiscing on his time as the voice of Geralt, his experience with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and how the role has impacted him over the years. The Witcher in Concert is also gearing up to introduce attendees to a one-of-a-kind live event featuring an ensemble orchestra and a blend of cutting-edge visuals and gameplay. Two anniversary celebrations are planned: Boston on May 31 and Poznań on June 15. All of this will lead up to the official tour kickoff at Gamescom in Cologne on August 20, with tickets for the European leg of the tour already available for purchase on the official Witcher in Concert website. New dates and locations will be revealed in the future, with newsletter subscribers receiving access to all official pre-sales.

Additional surprises await — including a series of specially commissioned artworks from 10 different artists who have left a mark on The Witcher series, from Przemysław "TRUST" Trusciński, who designed Geralt's original appearance in the first game, to Grzegorz Przybyś who created artwork for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's opening scenes. All printed on Displate's signature metal canvas. The artworks will also be available on T-shirts, mugs, and other merchandise.

The recently released Immerse Gamepack from Embody also brings personalized spatial audio for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt players, with those who already own the Cyberpunk 2077 Gamepack from Embody receiving a free unlock of the new product. The world of The Witcher is further expanded by the release of The Little Witcher, a delightful collection of comics written by the creative minds behind the best-selling video game series. It follows the story of Geralt of Rivia as he raises young Ciri in Kaer Morhen, providing a lighthearted twist on a beloved game. Published by Random House Worlds, The Little Witcher is available for purchase in hardcover or ebook formats.

