Among Us VR Finally Reveals The Official Release Date

Schell Games, along with Innersloth and Robot Teddy, have finally revealed the release date of Among Us VR on Meta Quest. After months of trying to determine whether or not the developers were the real imposters by not forking over a proper release date, we now know the game will be coming out on November 10th, 2022. With the news today, we also got a cool release trailer, which you can check out down below. We also have quotes from today's announcement from several of the involved parties. Enjoy the trailer as we're a month from the game being in VR!

"Among Us VR will launch just in time for the holidays, and we can't wait to hear how family and friends band together and betray each other as they complete tasks aboard the Skeld II," said Victoria Tran, Community Director for Innersloth. "The VR version of Among Us remains true to the spirit of the original game while also giving players an all-new way to experience the chaos and thrill of accusing your friends of murder!"

"We've worked on a lot of different projects, but working with Innersloth and Robot Teddy to bring Among Us to VR platforms was fulfilling in many ways," said Schell Games CEO Jesse Schell. "Together, we created something that will delight the existing Among Us community, create new fans who will experience Among Us for the first time in [the] headset, or entice supporters of the original game to try VR for the first time. Let the emergency meetings commence!"

"Among Us brought together close communities and complete strangers during a collectively unusual and difficult time. Among Us VR lets players embody that intensity and liveliness," said Ranjani Natarajan, Director of Robot Teddy. "Who doesn't want to roleplay hilarity, intrigue, and some juicy backstabbery in virtual reality over the holidays?"