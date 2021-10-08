An Updated Version Of Corpse Party Is Coming October 20th

XSEED Games announced today they're releasing a special updated version of Corpse Party for PC and consoles on October 20th. Developed by IMAGES Studio and crafted just in time for Halloween, this is essentially a 25th Anniversary version of the game that has been fully updated for modern consoles and gamers. Simply for the purpose of bringing the horror-filled title back to new eyes and jump scare and frighten the hell out of everyone who dares pick it up. The game will be going for $20 and will be on all three major consoles (as well as next-gen), plus Steam and GOG for PC. If you'd like to see it in action we have the trailer for you at the bottom along with info on what makes this new version so amazing.

The haunted halls of Heavenly Host Elementary School are waiting for their next victim! Based on the cult classic that started the series in 1996, Corpse Party (2021) has been updated for the next generation of horror fans while retaining its 16-bit charm. In addition to the five main story chapters, each with multiple gruesome endings, the title features 16 "Extra Chapters" expanding the series' lore, characters, and relationships, including two brand-new episodes introducing new characters with intriguing roles to play. The "Extra Chapters" included in this release are also fully voiced in Japanese for the first time in the West. Atmospheric Retro-Style Graphics – 16-bit-style visuals based on the original indie game's designs paired with gruesome descriptions and heart-pounding sound design will have players' imaginations running wild with visions of horror

As a cross between a point-and-click adventure game and a battleless RPG, Corpse Party lets players explore every corner of Heavenly Host Elementary and make choices that significantly change the course of the story and its characters' fates New Extra Chapters Add to the "Fun" – Two original Extra Chapters expand on the relationship between series favorites Ayumi and Yoshiki, as well as introducing Miku Shirayume and Ryoka Iwami, two brand new characters with their own intriguing roles to play in the grisly legend of Heavenly Host Elementary

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Corpse Party (2021) – Launch date announcement trailer (https://youtu.be/kVESmrLR2xc)